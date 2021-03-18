Indorse Token Price Tops $0.0239 on Exchanges (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded up 72.3% against the US dollar. One Indorse Token token can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $896,701.55 and $5,387.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00050876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.01 or 0.00626585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068648 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025023 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00034246 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars.

