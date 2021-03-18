INDUS (ETR:INH) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.15

Shares of INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €37.15 ($43.71) and last traded at €37.30 ($43.88), with a volume of 27434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €37.05 ($43.59).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INH shares. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.00 million and a PE ratio of -37.27.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

