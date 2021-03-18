Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €42.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €42.30 ($49.76) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.81 ($42.13).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

