Infinitecoin Trading Up 1,452.2% Over Last 7 Days (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 1,452.2% higher against the dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $17.01 million and $2,076.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000124 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.