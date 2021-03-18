Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Price Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $4.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 7,096,261 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,417,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INFI. B. Riley lifted their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $215.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.40.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.