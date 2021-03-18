Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Price Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $4.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 7,096,261 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,417,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INFI. B. Riley lifted their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $215.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

