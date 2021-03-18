Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Information Services stock traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,195. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.25 million and a P/E ratio of 20.26. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$12.02 and a 52-week high of C$24.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49.
