Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Information Services stock traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,195. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.25 million and a P/E ratio of 20.26. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$12.02 and a 52-week high of C$24.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49.

Get Information Services alerts:

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.