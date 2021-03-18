Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Trading Down 8.5%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) fell 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.79. 819,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,160,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $338.76 million, a PE ratio of 246.54 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $107,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,440.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,870,837 shares of company stock valued at $148,613,563. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

