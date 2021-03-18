InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Announces Earnings Results

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InfuSystem had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 29.88%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. InfuSystem has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $450.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.