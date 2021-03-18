Ink (INK) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $640,338.16 and approximately $108,637.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ink has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.65 or 0.00454260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00061723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00132489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00058759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.58 or 0.00656679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00076440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

Ink Token Trading

