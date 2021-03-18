Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Shares Down 1.7%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Innate Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.