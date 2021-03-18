InnovaDerma (LON:IDP) Shares Gap Up to $39.10

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.10 ($0.51), but opened at GBX 40.50 ($0.53). InnovaDerma shares last traded at GBX 40.80 ($0.53), with a volume of 145,842 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of £7.10 million and a PE ratio of -18.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.24.

InnovaDerma Company Profile (LON:IDP)

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for InnovaDerma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovaDerma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.