Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Price Down 8% After Insider Selling

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) were down 8% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $177.75 and last traded at $178.75. Approximately 689,013 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 503,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.25.

Specifically, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $216,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.99 and a 200-day moving average of $162.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.