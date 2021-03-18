Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.64

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.64 and traded as high as $6.89. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 69,572 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $113.45 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,926 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $36,978.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Glen R. Bressner sold 6,500 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $44,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,160.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,796 shares of company stock valued at $207,581 over the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

