INO COIN 24 Hour Volume Hits $292,264.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One INO COIN coin can now be purchased for about $7.12 or 0.00012280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $292,264.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00051198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.20 or 0.00628146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068780 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025133 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00034374 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

