Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Down 6.5%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 5,728,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 16,217,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

INO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $201,224.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,296 shares in the company, valued at $412,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. Insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,654 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.