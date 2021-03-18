Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) fell 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.23. 2,239,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 4,609,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INSG. Cowen lowered their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 72.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

