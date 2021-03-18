Insider Buying: Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Director Purchases 1,714,285 Shares of Stock

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Director John Robert Wilson purchased 1,714,285 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,998.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,648,862.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of MRKR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,257. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $96.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.27.
Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 103,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 91,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 60,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.
Marker Therapeutics Company Profile
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.
See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.