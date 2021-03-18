Insider Buying: Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Director Purchases 1,714,285 Shares of Stock

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Director John Robert Wilson purchased 1,714,285 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,998.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,648,862.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MRKR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,257. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $96.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRKR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 103,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 91,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 60,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

