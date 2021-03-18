Insider Buying: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Acquires 24,103 Shares of Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 24,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,681 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $86,043.00.

Shares of PHX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,665. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.21. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 309.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

