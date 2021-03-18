Insider Selling: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) SVP Sells 5,138 Shares of Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AGNC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 410,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $16.73.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 711.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 797,500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 168,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62,187 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

