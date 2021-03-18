Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.86 and its 200-day moving average is $105.27. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.80 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

