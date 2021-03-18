Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Sells 3,025 Shares of Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,025 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.28. 795,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,353. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59.

ALVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AlloVir by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,750,000 after acquiring an additional 642,962 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,504,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in AlloVir by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

