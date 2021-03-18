Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells 11,008 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 11,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $663,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,238 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,424,257.02.

On Friday, March 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,845 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $109,795.95.

On Friday, March 5th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $129,498.64.

On Thursday, February 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $229,468.05.

On Tuesday, February 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $2,258,326.32.

On Tuesday, January 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,600 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,674,492.00.

On Friday, January 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,765 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $1,675,062.45.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $59.14. The stock had a trading volume of 217,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,460. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -295.55 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average is $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark upgraded Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 35.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,186 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

