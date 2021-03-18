Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CRO Sells 252 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CRO Nelson Dias sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $15,225.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nelson Dias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Nelson Dias sold 105 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $6,458.55.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.11. 24,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,505. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -295.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Altair Engineering by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,207 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the software’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

