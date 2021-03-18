Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Insider Sells 2,127 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $74,508.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,075.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 335,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,486. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after buying an additional 930,969 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after buying an additional 295,955 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 57,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

