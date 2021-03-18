Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Insider Sells 2,127 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $74,508.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,075.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 335,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,486. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $42.36.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after buying an additional 930,969 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after buying an additional 295,955 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 57,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.
