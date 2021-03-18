Insider Selling: Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ATHX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.81. 2,761,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athersys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Athersys by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 118,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 53,374 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Athersys by 710.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 121,964 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Athersys by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Athersys by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

