Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Sells 7,627 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $415,595.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BLI traded down $4.98 on Thursday, hitting $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,218. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. Analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter worth about $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,589 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 777,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 171,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,093,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,095,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

