Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Sells $64,569.96 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BBY traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.38. 2,890,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average is $110.78. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.26.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

