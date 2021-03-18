Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells 76,818 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 76,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $4,645,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Gordon Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 100,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $6,072,000.00.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $55.71 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,459,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $50,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 583,157 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,009,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $24,518,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

