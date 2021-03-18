Insider Selling: Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Sells 52,000 Shares of Stock

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director Anthony J. Bruno sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $76,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,459.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BDR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 1,133,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,469. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

