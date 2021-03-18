Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Sells 583,210 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 583,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $47,280,834.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,339,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,671,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AI opened at $80.56 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.14.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 938.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 98,378 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in C3.ai by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $5,550,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AI. Bank of America initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.