Insider Selling: Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) EVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CPB stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.49. 67,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 264,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.
Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.