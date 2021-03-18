Insider Selling: Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) EVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CPB stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.49. 67,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 264,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

