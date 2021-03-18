Insider Selling: Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Sells 117,291 Shares of Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $5,105,677.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Camping World alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 97,413 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,059,199.71.

On Thursday, February 11th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $4,267,381.24.

On Thursday, February 4th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 23,043 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $913,885.38.

On Monday, February 8th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $14,053,971.96.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $14,546,124.70.

On Monday, January 25th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of Camping World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72.

CWH opened at $42.22 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.38%.

CWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.