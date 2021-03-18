Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $2,864,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,566.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carvana stock traded down $23.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.81. 1,595,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,920. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.20.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Carvana by 16.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.