Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 13,617 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,617 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.23, for a total value of $3,952,061.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,575.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $286.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of -104.86 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.74 and a 200 day moving average of $242.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist started coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth about $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Carvana by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth $9,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Carvana by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Carvana by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

