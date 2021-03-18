Insider Selling: Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Director Sells 52,466 Shares of Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 52,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.89, for a total transaction of C$2,512,596.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,712,214.51.

Shares of TSE GIL traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.31. 217,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,810. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.64 and a 12-month high of C$40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.50. The firm has a market cap of C$7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

