Insider Selling: Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Director Sells 52,466 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021


Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 52,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.89, for a total transaction of C$2,512,596.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,712,214.51.

Shares of TSE GIL traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.31. 217,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,810. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.64 and a 12-month high of C$40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.50. The firm has a market cap of C$7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

