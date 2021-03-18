Insider Selling: John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells 236 Shares of Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

JBT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,128. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

