Insider Selling: Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) EVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
KELYA traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 368,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,909. The company has a market capitalization of $877.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
