Insider Selling: Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) EVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KELYA traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 368,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,909. The company has a market capitalization of $877.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kelly Services by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

