Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Sells 150,679 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 150,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $3,745,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,904 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LEVI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,663. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -104.12, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $14,917,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,127 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $434,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

