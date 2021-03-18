Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 4,293 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $107,453.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,254 shares in the company, valued at $106,477.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE LEVI traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $24.99. 1,772,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -104.45, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

