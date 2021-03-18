Insider Selling: Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Insider Sells 38,756 Shares of Stock

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) insider Joseph A. Risico sold 38,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $1,156,091.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,662,900.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mohawk Group stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $724.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWK. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,675,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 82,404 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,905,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth about $2,043,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MWK shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti raised Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

