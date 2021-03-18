Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Sells 3,166 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.65. 3,578,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,535. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,581,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,878,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after buying an additional 42,231 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

