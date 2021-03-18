Insider Selling: PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) CEO Sells 22,935 Shares of Stock

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $871,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,459,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PPD stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,727. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $38.76.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. PPD’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PPD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPD by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

