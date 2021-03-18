Insider Selling: PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Insider Sells 21,598 Shares of Stock

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $820,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Michael Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of PPD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56.

NASDAQ PPD traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 247.27.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. PPD’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPD by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PPD by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPD by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,504,000 after purchasing an additional 772,535 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of PPD by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,920,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PPD by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,787,000 after purchasing an additional 457,350 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

