Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,006,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 905,142 shares in the company, valued at $30,358,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Colin Love sold 7,857 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $333,608.22.

On Friday, January 15th, Colin Love sold 22,143 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $963,441.93.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.63. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $54.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 519.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

