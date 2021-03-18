Insider Selling: Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CMO Sells 11,289 Shares of Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 11,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,399,836.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.26. 152,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 147.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

