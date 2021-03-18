Insider Selling: Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total value of $400,757.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 411,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,797,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.26. 152,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.11, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average is $107.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $127.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

