Insider Selling: Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Director Sells 9,697 Shares of Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Director Yves Laliberte sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.58, for a total value of C$34,691.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,613 shares in the company, valued at C$317,013.01.

Shares of CVE STC traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,954. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.23. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$5.50. The firm has a market cap of C$449.89 million and a P/E ratio of 39.80.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$35.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$3.80 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

