Insider Selling: Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Director Sells 9,697 Shares of Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Director Yves Laliberte sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.58, for a total value of C$34,691.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,613 shares in the company, valued at C$317,013.01.
Shares of CVE STC traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,954. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.23. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$5.50. The firm has a market cap of C$449.89 million and a P/E ratio of 39.80.
Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$35.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
