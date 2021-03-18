Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.71, for a total value of $2,331,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $4.96 on Thursday, hitting $76.29. 1,255,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average is $72.91. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

SDGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,376,000 after purchasing an additional 971,766 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

