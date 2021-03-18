Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 6,276 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $430,157.04.
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $169,920.72.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $237,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,663 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $128,090.30.
NASDAQ SPT opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -39.10. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 384.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 39,006 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.
SPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
