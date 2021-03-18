Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 6,276 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $430,157.04.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $169,920.72.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $237,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,663 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $128,090.30.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -39.10. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 384.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 39,006 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

