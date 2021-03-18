Insider Selling: Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,410,608.

Stantec stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,591. The stock has a market cap of C$5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 35.21. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of C$31.14 and a 52 week high of C$54.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STN. Laurentian boosted their price target on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.90.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

